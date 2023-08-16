Nitiraj Enginee Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.71 crore, up 56.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.71 crore in June 2023 up 56.11% from Rs. 7.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2023 up 434.91% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 up 207.58% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022.

Nitiraj Enginee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2022.

Nitiraj Enginee shares closed at 97.95 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.90% returns over the last 6 months and 29.05% over the last 12 months.