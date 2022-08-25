 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nitiraj Enginee Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore, up 50.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 25, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitiraj Engineers are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore in June 2022 up 50.31% from Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022 up 34.09% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022 up 69.23% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.

Nitiraj Enginee shares closed at 80.95 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 41.77% returns over the last 6 months and 94.83% over the last 12 months.

Nitiraj Engineers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.50 13.59 4.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.50 13.59 4.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.67 6.37 5.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.57 1.93 -3.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.18 1.61 1.08
Depreciation 0.89 0.88 0.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.58 3.90 1.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.25 -1.11 -0.39
Other Income 0.03 0.29 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 -0.82 -0.33
Interest 0.14 0.15 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.36 -0.97 -0.41
Exceptional Items -- -3.19 --
P/L Before Tax -0.36 -4.16 -0.41
Tax -0.10 -1.17 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.26 -3.00 -0.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.26 -3.00 -0.40
Equity Share Capital 10.25 10.25 10.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 -2.92 -0.39
Diluted EPS -0.25 -2.92 -0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 -2.92 -0.39
Diluted EPS -0.25 -2.92 -0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Nitiraj Enginee #Nitiraj Engineers #Results
first published: Aug 25, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.