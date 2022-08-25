Nitiraj Enginee Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore, up 50.31% Y-o-Y
August 25, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitiraj Engineers are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore in June 2022 up 50.31% from Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022 up 34.09% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022 up 69.23% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.
Nitiraj Enginee shares closed at 80.95 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 41.77% returns over the last 6 months and 94.83% over the last 12 months.
|Nitiraj Engineers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.50
|13.59
|4.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.50
|13.59
|4.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.67
|6.37
|5.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.57
|1.93
|-3.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.18
|1.61
|1.08
|Depreciation
|0.89
|0.88
|0.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.58
|3.90
|1.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-1.11
|-0.39
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.29
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.82
|-0.33
|Interest
|0.14
|0.15
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.97
|-0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-3.19
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.36
|-4.16
|-0.41
|Tax
|-0.10
|-1.17
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|-3.00
|-0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|-3.00
|-0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|10.25
|10.25
|10.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-2.92
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-2.92
|-0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-2.92
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-2.92
|-0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited