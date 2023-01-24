 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nitiraj Enginee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.36 crore, down 7.43% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitiraj Engineers are:Net Sales at Rs 11.36 crore in December 2022 down 7.43% from Rs. 12.27 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 231.86% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2022 up 23.3% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.
Nitiraj Enginee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021. Nitiraj Enginee shares closed at 84.25 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.47% returns over the last 6 months and 9.42% over the last 12 months.
Nitiraj Engineers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations11.3615.8512.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11.3615.8512.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.838.873.08
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.211.974.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.221.181.61
Depreciation0.920.910.78
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.452.972.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.16-0.050.20
Other Income0.190.080.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.350.030.25
Interest0.080.070.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.27-0.030.12
Exceptional Items-0.19----
P/L Before Tax0.08-0.030.12
Tax-0.200.190.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.28-0.220.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.28-0.220.09
Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.28-0.220.08
Diluted EPS0.28-0.220.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.28-0.220.08
Diluted EPS0.28-0.220.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Nitiraj Enginee #Nitiraj Engineers #Results
first published: Jan 24, 2023 05:22 pm