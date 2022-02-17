Nitiraj Enginee Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore, down 37.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore in December 2021 down 37.07% from Rs. 19.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 96.88% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021 down 77.26% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2020.

Nitiraj Enginee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.68 in December 2020.

Nitiraj Enginee shares closed at 63.30 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.06% returns over the last 6 months and 32.29% over the last 12 months.