Nitiraj Enginee Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore, down 37.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore in December 2021 down 37.07% from Rs. 19.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 96.88% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021 down 77.26% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2020.

Nitiraj Enginee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.68 in December 2020.