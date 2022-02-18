Nitiraj Enginee Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore, down 37.07% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitiraj Engineers are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore in December 2021 down 37.07% from Rs. 19.49 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 96.88% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021 down 77.26% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2020.
Nitiraj Enginee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.68 in December 2020.
|Nitiraj Engineers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.27
|8.78
|19.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.27
|8.78
|19.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.08
|6.08
|10.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.05
|-1.67
|-0.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.61
|1.14
|1.34
|Depreciation
|0.78
|0.75
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.56
|2.51
|3.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|-0.05
|3.72
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.18
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.13
|3.74
|Interest
|0.13
|0.14
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.12
|-0.01
|3.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.12
|-0.01
|3.70
|Tax
|0.04
|0.05
|0.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.09
|-0.05
|2.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.09
|-0.05
|2.75
|Equity Share Capital
|10.25
|10.25
|10.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|-0.05
|2.68
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|-0.05
|2.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|-0.05
|2.68
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|-0.05
|2.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited