 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nitiraj Enginee Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.85 crore, up 80.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitiraj Engineers are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.85 crore in September 2022 up 80.52% from Rs. 8.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 228.54% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2022 up 6.82% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

Nitiraj Enginee shares closed at 75.60 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.07% returns over the last 6 months and 49.85% over the last 12 months.

Nitiraj Engineers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.85 7.50 8.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.85 7.50 8.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.87 6.67 6.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.97 -3.57 -1.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.18 1.18 1.14
Depreciation 0.91 0.89 0.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.97 2.58 2.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.25 -0.05
Other Income 0.08 0.03 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 -0.23 0.13
Interest 0.07 0.14 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 -0.36 -0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 -0.36 -0.01
Tax 0.19 -0.10 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.22 -0.26 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.22 -0.26 -0.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.06 -0.04 -0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.28 -0.30 -0.09
Equity Share Capital 10.25 10.25 10.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 -0.29 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.28 -0.29 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 -0.29 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.28 -0.29 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Nitiraj Enginee #Nitiraj Engineers #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:22 am