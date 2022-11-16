Nitiraj Enginee Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.85 crore, up 80.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitiraj Engineers are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.85 crore in September 2022 up 80.52% from Rs. 8.78 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 228.54% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2022 up 6.82% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.
Nitiraj Enginee shares closed at 75.60 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.07% returns over the last 6 months and 49.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nitiraj Engineers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.85
|7.50
|8.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.85
|7.50
|8.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.87
|6.67
|6.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.97
|-3.57
|-1.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.18
|1.18
|1.14
|Depreciation
|0.91
|0.89
|0.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.97
|2.58
|2.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.25
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.03
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|-0.23
|0.13
|Interest
|0.07
|0.14
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.36
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|-0.36
|-0.01
|Tax
|0.19
|-0.10
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|-0.26
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|-0.26
|-0.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.06
|-0.04
|-0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.28
|-0.30
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|10.25
|10.25
|10.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.29
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.29
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.29
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.29
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited