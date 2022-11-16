Nitiraj Enginee Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.85 crore, up 80.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.85 crore in September 2022 up 80.52% from Rs. 8.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 228.54% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2022 up 6.82% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

Nitiraj Enginee shares closed at 75.60 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.07% returns over the last 6 months and 49.85% over the last 12 months.