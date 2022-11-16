English
    Nitiraj Enginee Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.85 crore, up 80.52% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitiraj Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.85 crore in September 2022 up 80.52% from Rs. 8.78 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 228.54% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2022 up 6.82% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

    Nitiraj Enginee shares closed at 75.60 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.07% returns over the last 6 months and 49.85% over the last 12 months.

    Nitiraj Engineers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.857.508.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.857.508.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.876.676.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.97-3.57-1.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.181.181.14
    Depreciation0.910.890.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.972.582.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.25-0.05
    Other Income0.080.030.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.03-0.230.13
    Interest0.070.140.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.36-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.36-0.01
    Tax0.19-0.100.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.22-0.26-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.22-0.26-0.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.06-0.04-0.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.28-0.30-0.09
    Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-0.29-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.28-0.29-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-0.29-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.28-0.29-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
