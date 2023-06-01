Nitiraj Enginee Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.37 crore, down 16.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.37 crore in March 2023 down 16.3% from Rs. 13.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 99.95% from Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 up 1783.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Nitiraj Enginee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.03 in March 2022.

Nitiraj Enginee shares closed at 75.20 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.24% returns over the last 6 months and 8.20% over the last 12 months.