Nitiraj Enginee Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore, down 16.26% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitiraj Engineers are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore in March 2022 down 16.26% from Rs. 16.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2022 down 1317.74% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 96.49% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021.

Nitiraj Enginee shares closed at 70.55 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.84% returns over the last 6 months and 76.38% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.59 12.27 16.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.59 12.27 16.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.37 3.08 8.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.93 4.05 -0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.61 1.61 1.75
Depreciation 0.88 0.78 0.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.90 2.56 4.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.11 0.20 0.90
Other Income 0.29 0.06 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.82 0.25 1.03
Interest 0.15 0.13 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.97 0.12 1.02
Exceptional Items -3.19 -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.16 0.12 1.02
Tax -1.17 0.04 1.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.00 0.09 -0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.00 0.09 -0.18
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.11 -0.01 -0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.11 0.08 -0.22
Equity Share Capital 10.25 10.25 10.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 62.50
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.03 0.08 -0.17
Diluted EPS -3.03 0.08 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.03 0.08 -0.17
Diluted EPS -3.03 0.08 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 16, 2022 11:11 am
