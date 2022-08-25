Nitiraj Enginee Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore, up 50.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore in June 2022 up 50.31% from Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 up 26.57% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022 up 69.23% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.

Nitiraj Enginee shares closed at 80.95 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 41.77% returns over the last 6 months and 94.83% over the last 12 months.