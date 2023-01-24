Nitiraj Enginee Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.36 crore, down 7.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitiraj Engineers are:Net Sales at Rs 11.36 crore in December 2022 down 7.43% from Rs. 12.27 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 351.52% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2022 up 23.3% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.
Nitiraj Enginee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.
|Nitiraj Enginee shares closed at 84.25 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.47% returns over the last 6 months and 9.42% over the last 12 months.
|Nitiraj Engineers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.36
|15.85
|12.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.36
|15.85
|12.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.83
|8.87
|3.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.21
|1.97
|4.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.22
|1.18
|1.61
|Depreciation
|0.92
|0.91
|0.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.45
|2.97
|2.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|-0.05
|0.20
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.08
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.35
|0.03
|0.25
|Interest
|0.08
|0.07
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.27
|-0.03
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|-0.19
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|-0.03
|0.12
|Tax
|-0.20
|0.19
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.28
|-0.22
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.28
|-0.22
|0.09
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.07
|-0.06
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.36
|-0.28
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|10.25
|10.25
|10.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.35
|-0.28
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.35
|-0.28
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.35
|-0.28
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.35
|-0.28
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited