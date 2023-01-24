Nitiraj Enginee Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.36 crore, down 7.43% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 11.36 15.85 12.27 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 11.36 15.85 12.27 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 5.83 8.87 3.08 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.21 1.97 4.05 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.22 1.18 1.61 Depreciation 0.92 0.91 0.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.45 2.97 2.56 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.16 -0.05 0.20 Other Income 0.19 0.08 0.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.35 0.03 0.25 Interest 0.08 0.07 0.13 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.27 -0.03 0.12 Exceptional Items -0.19 -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.08 -0.03 0.12 Tax -0.20 0.19 0.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.28 -0.22 0.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.28 -0.22 0.09 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.07 -0.06 -0.01 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.36 -0.28 0.08 Equity Share Capital 10.25 10.25 10.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.35 -0.28 0.08 Diluted EPS 0.35 -0.28 0.08 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.35 -0.28 0.08 Diluted EPS 0.35 -0.28 0.08 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited