Nitin Spinners Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 505.88 crore, down 23.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitin Spinners are:

Net Sales at Rs 505.88 crore in September 2022 down 23.89% from Rs. 664.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.11 crore in September 2022 down 66.69% from Rs. 87.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.87 crore in September 2022 down 67.51% from Rs. 178.12 crore in September 2021.

Nitin Spinners EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.54 in September 2021.

Nitin Spinners shares closed at 207.85 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.37% returns over the last 6 months and -22.39% over the last 12 months.

Nitin Spinners
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 505.88 708.83 664.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 505.88 708.83 664.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 343.72 539.29 366.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.13 -73.85 -12.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.28 34.84 32.32
Depreciation 21.91 21.78 21.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.73 99.61 100.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.12 87.16 155.66
Other Income 0.84 0.82 0.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.96 87.98 156.32
Interest 8.53 11.46 14.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.43 76.52 142.16
Exceptional Items -- -- -4.54
P/L Before Tax 27.43 76.52 137.61
Tax -1.69 10.94 50.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.11 65.58 87.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.11 65.58 87.39
Equity Share Capital 56.22 56.22 56.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.18 11.66 15.54
Diluted EPS 5.18 11.66 15.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.18 11.66 15.54
Diluted EPS 5.18 11.66 15.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Nitin Spinners #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:01 pm
