Nitin Spinners Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 505.88 crore, down 23.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 505.88 crore in September 2022 down 23.89% from Rs. 664.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.11 crore in September 2022 down 66.69% from Rs. 87.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.87 crore in September 2022 down 67.51% from Rs. 178.12 crore in September 2021.

Nitin Spinners EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.54 in September 2021.

Nitin Spinners shares closed at 207.85 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.37% returns over the last 6 months and -22.39% over the last 12 months.