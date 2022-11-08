English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nitin Spinners Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 505.88 crore, down 23.89% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitin Spinners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 505.88 crore in September 2022 down 23.89% from Rs. 664.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.11 crore in September 2022 down 66.69% from Rs. 87.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.87 crore in September 2022 down 67.51% from Rs. 178.12 crore in September 2021.

    Nitin Spinners EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.54 in September 2021.

    Close

    Nitin Spinners shares closed at 207.85 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.37% returns over the last 6 months and -22.39% over the last 12 months.

    Nitin Spinners
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations505.88708.83664.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations505.88708.83664.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials343.72539.29366.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.13-73.85-12.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.2834.8432.32
    Depreciation21.9121.7821.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.7399.61100.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.1287.16155.66
    Other Income0.840.820.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.9687.98156.32
    Interest8.5311.4614.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.4376.52142.16
    Exceptional Items-----4.54
    P/L Before Tax27.4376.52137.61
    Tax-1.6910.9450.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.1165.5887.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.1165.5887.39
    Equity Share Capital56.2256.2256.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.1811.6615.54
    Diluted EPS5.1811.6615.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.1811.6615.54
    Diluted EPS5.1811.6615.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nitin Spinners #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:01 pm