Nitin Spinners Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 664.66 crore, up 55.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 664.66 crore in September 2021 up 55.7% from Rs. 426.89 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.39 crore in September 2021 up 632.95% from Rs. 11.92 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.12 crore in September 2021 up 220.94% from Rs. 55.50 crore in September 2020.

Nitin Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 15.54 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.12 in September 2020.

Nitin Spinners shares closed at 281.15 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 169.69% returns over the last 6 months and 474.95% over the last 12 months.