Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nitin Spinners Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 426.89 crore, up 14.58% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitin Spinners are:

Net Sales at Rs 426.89 crore in September 2020 up 14.58% from Rs. 372.56 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.92 crore in September 2020 up 1522.67% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.50 crore in September 2020 up 56.82% from Rs. 35.39 crore in September 2019.

Nitin Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2019.

Nitin Spinners shares closed at 49.45 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 60.55% returns over the last 6 months and -10.66% over the last 12 months.

Nitin Spinners
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations426.89219.15372.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations426.89219.15372.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials228.88171.66248.75
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks41.29-52.77-0.16
Power & Fuel----43.37
Employees Cost27.0423.6422.75
Depreciation22.8523.1621.33
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses74.2853.0722.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.560.3913.80
Other Income0.090.770.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.651.1614.06
Interest14.6115.0113.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.04-13.851.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax18.04-13.851.05
Tax6.12-4.700.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.92-9.150.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.92-9.150.73
Equity Share Capital56.2256.2256.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.12-1.630.14
Diluted EPS2.12-1.630.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.12-1.630.14
Diluted EPS2.12-1.630.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:11 pm

