Nitin Spinners Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 426.89 crore, up 14.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 426.89 crore in September 2020 up 14.58% from Rs. 372.56 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.92 crore in September 2020 up 1522.67% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.50 crore in September 2020 up 56.82% from Rs. 35.39 crore in September 2019.

Nitin Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2019.

Nitin Spinners shares closed at 49.45 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 60.55% returns over the last 6 months and -10.66% over the last 12 months.