Nitin Spinners Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 311.30 crore, up 9.44% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 311.30 crore in September 2018 up 9.44% from Rs. 284.45 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.42 crore in September 2018 up 97.58% from Rs. 8.31 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.30 crore in September 2018 up 32.15% from Rs. 34.28 crore in September 2017.

Nitin Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.81 in September 2017.

Nitin Spinners shares closed at 81.40 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.88% returns over the last 6 months and -28.63% over the last 12 months.