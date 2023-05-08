English
    Nitin Spinners Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 654.80 crore, down 14.86% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitin Spinners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 654.80 crore in March 2023 down 14.86% from Rs. 769.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.54 crore in March 2023 down 54.91% from Rs. 85.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.33 crore in March 2023 down 56.94% from Rs. 167.96 crore in March 2022.

    Nitin Spinners EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.20 in March 2022.

    Nitin Spinners shares closed at 251.65 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.04% returns over the last 6 months and 13.82% over the last 12 months.

    Nitin Spinners
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations654.80537.20769.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations654.80537.20769.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials403.10354.95474.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks56.434.23-19.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.9134.1332.45
    Depreciation21.3021.8221.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.3983.76114.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.6638.30145.94
    Other Income1.360.290.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.0338.59146.45
    Interest10.287.4114.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.7431.18132.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.7431.18132.44
    Tax2.21-0.4046.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.5431.5885.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.5431.5885.47
    Equity Share Capital56.2256.2256.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.855.6215.20
    Diluted EPS6.855.6215.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.855.6215.20
    Diluted EPS6.855.6215.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nitin Spinners #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am