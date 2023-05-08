Nitin Spinners Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 654.80 crore, down 14.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 654.80 crore in March 2023 down 14.86% from Rs. 769.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.54 crore in March 2023 down 54.91% from Rs. 85.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.33 crore in March 2023 down 56.94% from Rs. 167.96 crore in March 2022.

Nitin Spinners EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.20 in March 2022.

Nitin Spinners shares closed at 251.65 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.04% returns over the last 6 months and 13.82% over the last 12 months.