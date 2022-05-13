 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nitin Spinners Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 769.07 crore, up 50.33% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitin Spinners are:

Net Sales at Rs 769.07 crore in March 2022 up 50.33% from Rs. 511.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.47 crore in March 2022 up 99.44% from Rs. 42.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.96 crore in March 2022 up 60.9% from Rs. 104.39 crore in March 2021.

Nitin Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 15.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.62 in March 2021.

Nitin Spinners shares closed at 228.00 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)

Nitin Spinners
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 769.07 704.94 511.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 769.07 704.94 511.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 474.29 402.83 304.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.47 -21.43 -23.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.45 34.84 29.61
Depreciation 21.51 21.85 22.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 114.35 110.60 96.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 145.94 156.26 82.11
Other Income 0.52 0.44 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 146.45 156.70 82.28
Interest 14.01 13.47 15.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 132.44 143.23 66.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 132.44 143.23 66.44
Tax 46.97 49.97 23.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 85.47 93.26 42.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 85.47 93.26 42.86
Equity Share Capital 56.22 56.22 56.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.20 16.59 7.62
Diluted EPS 15.20 16.59 7.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.20 16.59 7.62
Diluted EPS 15.20 16.59 7.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Nitin Spinners #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: May 13, 2022 12:04 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.