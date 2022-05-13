Nitin Spinners Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 769.07 crore, up 50.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 769.07 crore in March 2022 up 50.33% from Rs. 511.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.47 crore in March 2022 up 99.44% from Rs. 42.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.96 crore in March 2022 up 60.9% from Rs. 104.39 crore in March 2021.

Nitin Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 15.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.62 in March 2021.

Nitin Spinners shares closed at 228.00 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)