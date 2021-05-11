Nitin Spinners Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 511.58 crore, up 34.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 511.58 crore in March 2021 up 34.58% from Rs. 380.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.86 crore in March 2021 up 557.55% from Rs. 6.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.39 crore in March 2021 up 89.77% from Rs. 55.01 crore in March 2020.

Nitin Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 7.62 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.16 in March 2020.

Nitin Spinners shares closed at 104.25 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 123.23% returns over the last 6 months and 251.01% over the last 12 months.