Nitin Spinners Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 313.25 crore, up 9.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.25 crore in March 2019 up 9.36% from Rs. 286.45 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.87 crore in March 2019 up 22.48% from Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.66 crore in March 2019 up 12.38% from Rs. 42.41 crore in March 2018.

Nitin Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 3.18 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.63 in March 2018.

Nitin Spinners shares closed at 78.45 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.55% returns over the last 6 months and -7.54% over the last 12 months.