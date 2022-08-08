 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nitin Spinners Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 708.83 crore, up 28.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitin Spinners are:

Net Sales at Rs 708.83 crore in June 2022 up 28.03% from Rs. 553.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.58 crore in June 2022 up 9.28% from Rs. 60.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.76 crore in June 2022 down 14.8% from Rs. 128.83 crore in June 2021.

Nitin Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 11.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.67 in June 2021.

Nitin Spinners shares closed at 212.35 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.68% returns over the last 6 months and -12.67% over the last 12 months.

Nitin Spinners
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 708.83 769.07 553.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 708.83 769.07 553.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 539.29 474.29 327.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -73.85 -19.47 -41.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.84 32.45 33.12
Depreciation 21.78 21.51 22.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.61 114.35 105.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.16 145.94 106.36
Other Income 0.82 0.52 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.98 146.45 106.58
Interest 11.46 14.01 13.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 76.52 132.44 92.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 76.52 132.44 92.89
Tax 10.94 46.97 32.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.58 85.47 60.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.58 85.47 60.01
Equity Share Capital 56.22 56.22 56.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.66 15.20 10.67
Diluted EPS 11.66 15.20 10.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.66 15.20 10.67
Diluted EPS 11.66 15.20 10.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:11 am
