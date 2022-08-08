Nitin Spinners Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 708.83 crore, up 28.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 708.83 crore in June 2022 up 28.03% from Rs. 553.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.58 crore in June 2022 up 9.28% from Rs. 60.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.76 crore in June 2022 down 14.8% from Rs. 128.83 crore in June 2021.

Nitin Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 11.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.67 in June 2021.

Nitin Spinners shares closed at 212.35 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.68% returns over the last 6 months and -12.67% over the last 12 months.