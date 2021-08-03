Nitin Spinners Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 553.64 crore, up 152.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 553.64 crore in June 2021 up 152.64% from Rs. 219.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.01 crore in June 2021 up 755.77% from Rs. 9.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.83 crore in June 2021 up 429.73% from Rs. 24.32 crore in June 2020.

Nitin Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 10.67 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.63 in June 2020.

Nitin Spinners shares closed at 269.90 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)