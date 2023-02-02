Nitin Spinners Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 537.20 crore, down 23.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 537.20 crore in December 2022 down 23.8% from Rs. 704.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.58 crore in December 2022 down 66.14% from Rs. 93.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.41 crore in December 2022 down 66.17% from Rs. 178.55 crore in December 2021.