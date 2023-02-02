 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nitin Spinners Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 537.20 crore, down 23.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitin Spinners are:

Net Sales at Rs 537.20 crore in December 2022 down 23.8% from Rs. 704.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.58 crore in December 2022 down 66.14% from Rs. 93.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.41 crore in December 2022 down 66.17% from Rs. 178.55 crore in December 2021.

Nitin Spinners
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 537.20 505.88 704.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 537.20 505.88 704.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 354.95 343.72 402.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.23 3.13 -21.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.13 29.28 34.84
Depreciation 21.82 21.91 21.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 83.76 72.73 110.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.30 35.12 156.26
Other Income 0.29 0.84 0.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.59 35.96 156.70
Interest 7.41 8.53 13.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.18 27.43 143.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.18 27.43 143.23
Tax -0.40 -1.69 49.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.58 29.11 93.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.58 29.11 93.26
Equity Share Capital 56.22 56.22 56.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.62 5.18 16.59
Diluted EPS 5.62 5.18 16.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.62 5.18 16.59
Diluted EPS 5.62 5.18 16.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited