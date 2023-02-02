English
    Nitin Spinners Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 537.20 crore, down 23.8% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitin Spinners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 537.20 crore in December 2022 down 23.8% from Rs. 704.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.58 crore in December 2022 down 66.14% from Rs. 93.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.41 crore in December 2022 down 66.17% from Rs. 178.55 crore in December 2021.

    Nitin Spinners
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations537.20505.88704.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations537.20505.88704.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials354.95343.72402.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.233.13-21.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.1329.2834.84
    Depreciation21.8221.9121.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.7672.73110.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.3035.12156.26
    Other Income0.290.840.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.5935.96156.70
    Interest7.418.5313.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.1827.43143.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.1827.43143.23
    Tax-0.40-1.6949.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.5829.1193.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.5829.1193.26
    Equity Share Capital56.2256.2256.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.625.1816.59
    Diluted EPS5.625.1816.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.625.1816.59
    Diluted EPS5.625.1816.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited