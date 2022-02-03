Nitin Spinners Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 704.94 crore, up 51.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 704.94 crore in December 2021 up 51.02% from Rs. 466.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.26 crore in December 2021 up 301.21% from Rs. 23.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.55 crore in December 2021 up 138.23% from Rs. 74.95 crore in December 2020.

Nitin Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 16.59 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.13 in December 2020.

Nitin Spinners shares closed at 305.40 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.48% returns over the last 6 months and 295.34% over the last 12 months.