Nitin Spinners Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 466.79 crore, up 16.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 466.79 crore in December 2020 up 16.05% from Rs. 402.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.25 crore in December 2020 up 300.62% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.95 crore in December 2020 up 74.34% from Rs. 42.99 crore in December 2019.

Nitin Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 4.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.03 in December 2019.

Nitin Spinners shares closed at 76.25 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 90.63% returns over the last 6 months and 25.51% over the last 12 months.