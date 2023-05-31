English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nitin Castings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.90 crore, up 7.11% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitin Castings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.90 crore in March 2023 up 7.11% from Rs. 27.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 down 58.14% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2023 down 21.21% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2022.

    Nitin Castings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.28 in March 2022.

    Nitin Castings shares closed at 573.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 272.56% returns over the last 6 months and 301.26% over the last 12 months.

    Nitin Castings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.9034.9427.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.9034.9427.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.7626.6320.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.30-1.081.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.272.272.00
    Depreciation0.400.410.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.313.951.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.462.761.70
    Other Income0.220.530.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.683.302.14
    Interest0.040.010.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.643.282.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.643.282.11
    Tax0.950.880.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.692.401.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.692.401.65
    Equity Share Capital2.572.572.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.464.673.28
    Diluted EPS1.464.673.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.464.673.28
    Diluted EPS1.464.673.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 12:22 pm