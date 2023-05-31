Nitin Castings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.90 crore, up 7.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.90 crore in March 2023 up 7.11% from Rs. 27.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 down 58.14% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2023 down 21.21% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2022.

Nitin Castings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.28 in March 2022.

Nitin Castings shares closed at 573.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 272.56% returns over the last 6 months and 301.26% over the last 12 months.