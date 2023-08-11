Nitin Castings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.77 crore, up 15.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.77 crore in June 2023 up 15.8% from Rs. 30.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2023 up 974.16% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.04 crore in June 2023 up 147.06% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2022.

Nitin Castings EPS has increased to Rs. 7.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2022.

Nitin Castings shares closed at 486.85 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 138.65% returns over the last 6 months and 266.19% over the last 12 months.