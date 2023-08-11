English
    Nitin Castings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.77 crore, up 15.8% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitin Castings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.77 crore in June 2023 up 15.8% from Rs. 30.89 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2023 up 974.16% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.04 crore in June 2023 up 147.06% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2022.

    Nitin Castings EPS has increased to Rs. 7.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2022.

    Nitin Castings shares closed at 486.85 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 138.65% returns over the last 6 months and 266.19% over the last 12 months.

    Nitin Castings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.7729.9030.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.7729.9030.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.8027.7624.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.17-4.30-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.252.271.90
    Depreciation0.400.400.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.242.313.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.251.461.34
    Other Income1.390.220.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.641.681.52
    Interest0.030.040.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.611.641.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.611.641.46
    Tax0.980.951.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.630.690.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.630.690.34
    Equity Share Capital2.572.572.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.051.460.66
    Diluted EPS7.051.460.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.051.460.66
    Diluted EPS7.051.460.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

