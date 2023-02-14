Nitin Castings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.94 crore, up 28.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.94 crore in December 2022 up 28.27% from Rs. 27.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2022 up 122.94% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2022 up 92.23% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021.