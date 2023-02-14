English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nitin Castings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.94 crore, up 28.27% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitin Castings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.94 crore in December 2022 up 28.27% from Rs. 27.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2022 up 122.94% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2022 up 92.23% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021.

    Nitin Castings EPS has increased to Rs. 4.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in December 2021.

    Nitin Castings shares closed at 208.05 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.37% returns over the last 6 months and 88.96% over the last 12 months.

    Nitin Castings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.9437.6627.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.9437.6627.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.6332.6320.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.08-1.951.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.272.392.02
    Depreciation0.410.480.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.951.831.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.762.261.02
    Other Income0.53-0.130.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.302.141.42
    Interest0.010.010.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.282.121.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.282.121.38
    Tax0.880.660.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.401.461.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.401.461.08
    Equity Share Capital2.572.572.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.672.842.10
    Diluted EPS4.672.842.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.672.842.10
    Diluted EPS4.672.842.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nitin Castings #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:00 am