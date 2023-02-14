Nitin Castings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.94 crore, up 28.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.94 crore in December 2022 up 28.27% from Rs. 27.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2022 up 122.94% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2022 up 92.23% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021.

Nitin Castings EPS has increased to Rs. 4.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in December 2021.

Nitin Castings shares closed at 208.05 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.37% returns over the last 6 months and 88.96% over the last 12 months.