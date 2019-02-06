Nitin Castings Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore, up 54.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore in December 2018 up 54.19% from Rs. 12.95 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2018 up 65.25% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2018 up 26.34% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2017.

Nitin Castings EPS has increased to Rs. 3.36 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.05 in December 2017.

Nitin Castings shares closed at 111.00 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -33.21% returns over the last 6 months and -34.74% over the last 12 months.