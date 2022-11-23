 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nitco Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.71 crore, down 17.55% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitco are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.71 crore in September 2022 down 17.55% from Rs. 89.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.10 crore in September 2022 down 34.97% from Rs. 26.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.11 crore in September 2022 down 199.11% from Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2021.

Nitco shares closed at 23.15 on November 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.76% returns over the last 6 months and -0.22% over the last 12 months.

Nitco
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 73.71 90.59 89.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 73.71 90.59 89.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.91 8.14 6.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 50.21 63.71 58.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.70 1.46 1.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.25 13.35 13.76
Depreciation 7.40 7.38 7.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.53 11.27 18.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.89 -14.72 -16.32
Other Income 1.38 1.74 5.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.51 -12.99 -10.97
Interest 18.59 17.01 15.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -36.10 -30.00 -26.75
Exceptional Items -- -8.52 --
P/L Before Tax -36.10 -38.52 -26.75
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -36.10 -38.52 -26.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -36.10 -38.52 -26.75
Equity Share Capital 71.86 71.86 71.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.06 -5.31 -3.78
Diluted EPS -5.06 -5.31 -3.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.06 -5.31 -3.78
Diluted EPS -5.06 -5.31 -3.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
