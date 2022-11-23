Nitco Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.71 crore, down 17.55% Y-o-Y
November 23, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitco are:
Net Sales at Rs 73.71 crore in September 2022 down 17.55% from Rs. 89.40 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.10 crore in September 2022 down 34.97% from Rs. 26.75 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.11 crore in September 2022 down 199.11% from Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2021.
Nitco shares closed at 23.15 on November 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.76% returns over the last 6 months and -0.22% over the last 12 months.
|Nitco
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73.71
|90.59
|89.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|73.71
|90.59
|89.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.91
|8.14
|6.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|50.21
|63.71
|58.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.70
|1.46
|1.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.25
|13.35
|13.76
|Depreciation
|7.40
|7.38
|7.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.53
|11.27
|18.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.89
|-14.72
|-16.32
|Other Income
|1.38
|1.74
|5.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.51
|-12.99
|-10.97
|Interest
|18.59
|17.01
|15.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.10
|-30.00
|-26.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-8.52
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-36.10
|-38.52
|-26.75
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-36.10
|-38.52
|-26.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.10
|-38.52
|-26.75
|Equity Share Capital
|71.86
|71.86
|71.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.06
|-5.31
|-3.78
|Diluted EPS
|-5.06
|-5.31
|-3.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.06
|-5.31
|-3.78
|Diluted EPS
|-5.06
|-5.31
|-3.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited