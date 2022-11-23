Nitco Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.71 crore, down 17.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.71 crore in September 2022 down 17.55% from Rs. 89.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.10 crore in September 2022 down 34.97% from Rs. 26.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.11 crore in September 2022 down 199.11% from Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2021.

Nitco shares closed at 23.15 on November 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.76% returns over the last 6 months and -0.22% over the last 12 months.