    Nitco Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.71 crore, down 17.55% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitco are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.71 crore in September 2022 down 17.55% from Rs. 89.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.10 crore in September 2022 down 34.97% from Rs. 26.75 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.11 crore in September 2022 down 199.11% from Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2021.

    Nitco shares closed at 23.15 on November 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.76% returns over the last 6 months and -0.22% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.7190.5989.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations73.7190.5989.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.918.146.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods50.2163.7158.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.701.461.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.2513.3513.76
    Depreciation7.407.387.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.5311.2718.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.89-14.72-16.32
    Other Income1.381.745.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.51-12.99-10.97
    Interest18.5917.0115.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-36.10-30.00-26.75
    Exceptional Items---8.52--
    P/L Before Tax-36.10-38.52-26.75
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-36.10-38.52-26.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-36.10-38.52-26.75
    Equity Share Capital71.8671.8671.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.06-5.31-3.78
    Diluted EPS-5.06-5.31-3.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.06-5.31-3.78
    Diluted EPS-5.06-5.31-3.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 07:11 pm