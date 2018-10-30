Nitco Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 131.91 crore, down 1.24% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitco are:
Net Sales at Rs 131.91 crore in September 2018 down 1.24% from Rs. 133.57 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.92 crore in September 2018 down 41.49% from Rs. 9.13 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2018 down 75.27% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2017.
Nitco shares closed at 34.05 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -63.89% returns over the last 6 months and -63.05% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nitco
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|131.91
|122.80
|133.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|131.91
|122.80
|133.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.91
|31.23
|29.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|55.00
|54.34
|53.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.27
|-9.25
|1.65
|Power & Fuel
|10.65
|12.64
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.67
|19.58
|19.14
|Depreciation
|7.86
|7.71
|9.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.07
|16.80
|28.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.98
|-10.25
|-8.60
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.27
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.63
|-9.98
|-8.55
|Interest
|5.30
|4.80
|0.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.92
|-14.78
|-9.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.92
|-14.78
|-9.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.92
|-14.78
|-9.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.92
|-14.78
|-9.13
|Equity Share Capital
|71.86
|71.86
|54.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.88
|-1.92
|-1.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.88
|-1.92
|-1.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.88
|-1.92
|-1.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.88
|-1.92
|-1.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited