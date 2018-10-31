Nitco Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 131.91 crore, down 1.24% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 131.91 crore in September 2018 down 1.24% from Rs. 133.57 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.92 crore in September 2018 down 41.49% from Rs. 9.13 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2018 down 75.27% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2017.

Nitco shares closed at 35.25 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -62.62% returns over the last 6 months and -61.75% over the last 12 months.