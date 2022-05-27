 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nitco Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.79 crore, up 0.91% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitco are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.79 crore in March 2022 up 0.91% from Rs. 118.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.25 crore in March 2022 up 7.33% from Rs. 40.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.44 crore in March 2022 down 1.05% from Rs. 13.30 crore in March 2021.

Nitco shares closed at 26.75 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Nitco
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 119.79 120.07 118.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 119.79 120.07 118.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.85 6.14 7.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 85.62 87.22 80.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.29 4.91 3.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.35 13.46 13.25
Depreciation 7.37 7.54 8.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.86 14.93 27.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.53 -14.13 -22.62
Other Income 0.73 0.34 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.81 -13.79 -21.91
Interest 16.44 16.69 14.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -37.25 -30.48 -36.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -37.25 -30.48 -36.43
Tax -- -- 3.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -37.25 -30.48 -40.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -37.25 -30.48 -40.20
Equity Share Capital 71.86 71.86 71.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.14 -4.13 -5.53
Diluted EPS -5.14 -4.13 -5.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.14 -4.13 -5.53
Diluted EPS -5.14 -4.13 -5.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 27, 2022 12:31 pm
