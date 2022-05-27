Nitco Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.79 crore, up 0.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitco are:
Net Sales at Rs 119.79 crore in March 2022 up 0.91% from Rs. 118.70 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.25 crore in March 2022 up 7.33% from Rs. 40.20 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.44 crore in March 2022 down 1.05% from Rs. 13.30 crore in March 2021.
Nitco shares closed at 26.75 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)
|Nitco
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|119.79
|120.07
|118.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|119.79
|120.07
|118.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.85
|6.14
|7.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|85.62
|87.22
|80.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.29
|4.91
|3.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.35
|13.46
|13.25
|Depreciation
|7.37
|7.54
|8.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.86
|14.93
|27.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.53
|-14.13
|-22.62
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.34
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.81
|-13.79
|-21.91
|Interest
|16.44
|16.69
|14.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-37.25
|-30.48
|-36.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-37.25
|-30.48
|-36.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|3.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-37.25
|-30.48
|-40.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-37.25
|-30.48
|-40.20
|Equity Share Capital
|71.86
|71.86
|71.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.14
|-4.13
|-5.53
|Diluted EPS
|-5.14
|-4.13
|-5.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.14
|-4.13
|-5.53
|Diluted EPS
|-5.14
|-4.13
|-5.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited