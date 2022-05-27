Nitco Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.79 crore, up 0.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.79 crore in March 2022 up 0.91% from Rs. 118.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.25 crore in March 2022 up 7.33% from Rs. 40.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.44 crore in March 2022 down 1.05% from Rs. 13.30 crore in March 2021.

Nitco shares closed at 26.75 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)