Nitco Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.90 crore, up 1.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.90 crore in June 2023 up 1.45% from Rs. 90.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.76 crore in June 2023 up 14.94% from Rs. 38.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2023 up 42.07% from Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2022.

Nitco shares closed at 18.75 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.89% returns over the last 6 months and -20.38% over the last 12 months.