Nitco Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.59 crore, up 14.07% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitco are:

Net Sales at Rs 90.59 crore in June 2022 up 14.07% from Rs. 79.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.52 crore in June 2022 down 22.71% from Rs. 31.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2022 up 33.69% from Rs. 8.46 crore in June 2021.

Nitco shares closed at 24.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.62% returns over the last 6 months and 4.30% over the last 12 months.

Nitco
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 90.59 119.79 79.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 90.59 119.79 79.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.14 10.85 4.87
Purchase of Traded Goods 63.71 85.62 57.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.46 3.29 0.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.35 13.35 12.78
Depreciation 7.38 7.37 7.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.27 20.86 13.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.72 -21.53 -17.00
Other Income 1.74 0.73 1.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.99 -20.81 -15.97
Interest 17.01 16.44 15.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -30.00 -37.25 -31.39
Exceptional Items -8.52 -- --
P/L Before Tax -38.52 -37.25 -31.39
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -38.52 -37.25 -31.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -38.52 -37.25 -31.39
Equity Share Capital 71.86 71.86 71.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.31 -5.14 -4.41
Diluted EPS -5.31 -5.14 -4.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.31 -5.14 -4.41
Diluted EPS -5.31 -5.14 -4.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

