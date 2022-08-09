Nitco Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.59 crore, up 14.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.59 crore in June 2022 up 14.07% from Rs. 79.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.52 crore in June 2022 down 22.71% from Rs. 31.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2022 up 33.69% from Rs. 8.46 crore in June 2021.

Nitco shares closed at 24.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.62% returns over the last 6 months and 4.30% over the last 12 months.