Nitco Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.41 crore, up 244.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.41 crore in June 2021 up 244.1% from Rs. 23.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.39 crore in June 2021 up 8.28% from Rs. 34.22 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.46 crore in June 2021 up 40.21% from Rs. 14.15 crore in June 2020.

Nitco shares closed at 22.15 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -7.32% returns over the last 6 months and 35.89% over the last 12 months.