Nitco Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.25 crore, down 6.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitco are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.25 crore in December 2022 down 6.51% from Rs. 120.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.47 crore in December 2022 down 13.1% from Rs. 30.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 up 72.8% from Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2021.

Nitco
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 112.25 73.71 120.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 112.25 73.71 120.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.73 9.91 6.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 76.24 50.21 87.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.48 -0.70 4.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.04 13.25 13.46
Depreciation 7.40 7.40 7.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.03 12.53 14.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.71 -18.89 -14.13
Other Income 0.61 1.38 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.10 -17.51 -13.79
Interest 18.94 18.59 16.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -28.03 -36.10 -30.48
Exceptional Items -6.44 -- --
P/L Before Tax -34.47 -36.10 -30.48
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -34.47 -36.10 -30.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -34.47 -36.10 -30.48
Equity Share Capital 71.86 71.86 71.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.80 -5.06 -4.13
Diluted EPS -4.80 -5.06 -4.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.80 -5.06 -4.13
Diluted EPS -4.80 -5.06 -4.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited