Nitco Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.25 crore, down 6.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitco are:
Net Sales at Rs 112.25 crore in December 2022 down 6.51% from Rs. 120.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.47 crore in December 2022 down 13.1% from Rs. 30.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 up 72.8% from Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2021.
Nitco shares closed at 23.60 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -19.86% over the last 12 months.
|Nitco
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|112.25
|73.71
|120.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|112.25
|73.71
|120.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.73
|9.91
|6.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|76.24
|50.21
|87.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.48
|-0.70
|4.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.04
|13.25
|13.46
|Depreciation
|7.40
|7.40
|7.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.03
|12.53
|14.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.71
|-18.89
|-14.13
|Other Income
|0.61
|1.38
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.10
|-17.51
|-13.79
|Interest
|18.94
|18.59
|16.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.03
|-36.10
|-30.48
|Exceptional Items
|-6.44
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.47
|-36.10
|-30.48
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-34.47
|-36.10
|-30.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-34.47
|-36.10
|-30.48
|Equity Share Capital
|71.86
|71.86
|71.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.80
|-5.06
|-4.13
|Diluted EPS
|-4.80
|-5.06
|-4.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.80
|-5.06
|-4.13
|Diluted EPS
|-4.80
|-5.06
|-4.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited