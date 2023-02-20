Nitco Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.25 crore, down 6.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.25 crore in December 2022 down 6.51% from Rs. 120.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.47 crore in December 2022 down 13.1% from Rs. 30.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 up 72.8% from Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2021.

Nitco shares closed at 23.60 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -19.86% over the last 12 months.