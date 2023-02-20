English
    Nitco Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.25 crore, down 6.51% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitco are:

    Net Sales at Rs 112.25 crore in December 2022 down 6.51% from Rs. 120.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.47 crore in December 2022 down 13.1% from Rs. 30.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 up 72.8% from Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2021.

    Nitco shares closed at 23.60 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -19.86% over the last 12 months.

    Nitco
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations112.2573.71120.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations112.2573.71120.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.739.916.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods76.2450.2187.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.48-0.704.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.0413.2513.46
    Depreciation7.407.407.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.0312.5314.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.71-18.89-14.13
    Other Income0.611.380.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.10-17.51-13.79
    Interest18.9418.5916.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-28.03-36.10-30.48
    Exceptional Items-6.44----
    P/L Before Tax-34.47-36.10-30.48
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-34.47-36.10-30.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-34.47-36.10-30.48
    Equity Share Capital71.8671.8671.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.80-5.06-4.13
    Diluted EPS-4.80-5.06-4.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.80-5.06-4.13
    Diluted EPS-4.80-5.06-4.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Nitco #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:11 am