Nitco Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 120.07 crore, up 12.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.07 crore in December 2021 up 12.66% from Rs. 106.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.48 crore in December 2021 down 33.85% from Rs. 22.77 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2021 down 212.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2020.

Nitco shares closed at 30.55 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.40% returns over the last 6 months and 28.09% over the last 12 months.