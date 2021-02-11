Nitco Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 106.58 crore, down 6.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.58 crore in December 2020 down 6.99% from Rs. 114.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.77 crore in December 2020 up 15.64% from Rs. 26.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2020 up 85.49% from Rs. 13.78 crore in December 2019.

Nitco shares closed at 23.90 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)