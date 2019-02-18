Nitco Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 166.17 crore, up 20.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.17 crore in December 2018 up 20.62% from Rs. 137.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.91 crore in December 2018 down 9.65% from Rs. 8.13 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2018 up 108.74% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2017.

Nitco shares closed at 32.00 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.52% returns over the last 6 months and -74.46% over the last 12 months.