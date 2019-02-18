Nitco Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 166.17 crore, up 20.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitco are:
Net Sales at Rs 166.17 crore in December 2018 up 20.62% from Rs. 137.77 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.91 crore in December 2018 down 9.65% from Rs. 8.13 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2018 up 108.74% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2017.
Nitco shares closed at 32.00 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.52% returns over the last 6 months and -74.46% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nitco
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|166.17
|131.91
|137.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|166.17
|131.91
|137.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.82
|36.91
|36.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|72.49
|55.00
|51.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.00
|-9.27
|-0.81
|Power & Fuel
|13.11
|10.65
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.32
|20.67
|19.15
|Depreciation
|7.84
|7.86
|9.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.97
|18.07
|29.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.38
|-7.98
|-7.83
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.36
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.02
|-7.63
|-7.56
|Interest
|4.90
|5.30
|0.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.91
|-12.92
|-8.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.91
|-12.92
|-8.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.91
|-12.92
|-8.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.91
|-12.92
|-8.13
|Equity Share Capital
|71.86
|71.86
|54.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.27
|-1.88
|-1.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|-1.88
|-1.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.27
|-1.88
|-1.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|-1.88
|-1.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited